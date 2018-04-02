Become a Courier
Magic Hat Wilhelm Scream Pumpkin Ale – Seasonal Specialty Beer
Ripe with fall flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and caramel. Medium-bodied and the color of orange setting suns, it finishes similar to the way we finish summber: with just a hint of bitterness.
