Left Hand Brewing Co.
Home/Beer/Specialty Beer/Left Hand Brewing Co.

Left Hand Brewing Co.

Fade to Black | 6 bottles
Foreign Stout. 8.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyleft hand brewing company
Rating90
SkuBE-LEFHNFDTBL-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Styleseasonal
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like