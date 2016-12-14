Brooklyn Brewery
Beer/Specialty Beer/Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery

Oktoberfest | 6 bottles
True to the original style, full-bodied and malty, with a bready aroma and light, brisk hop bitterness. 5.5% ABV
