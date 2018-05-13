Become a Courier
Avery Old Jubilation – Seasonal Specialty Beer
This winter strong ale has a gorgeous mahogany hue, a hint of hazelnuts, and a finish reminiscent of mocha and toffee. No spices, just a perfect blend of five specialty malts. Cellarable for 2 years.
