Almanac – Apricot de Brettaville
Layers of apricot flavor. Brettanomyces yeast creates tropical and stone fruit flavors in the barrel, which are matched with a small mountain of San Joaquin Valley apricots and finished with a delicate dry-hop of aromatic hops. From the yeast, to the fruit, to the hops, every aspect of this beer adds apricot flavor and aroma – resulting in a delicious wild ale.
