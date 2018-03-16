Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Almanac – Apricot de Brettaville

Layers of apricot flavor. Brettanomyces yeast creates tropical and stone fruit flavors in the barrel, which are matched with a small mountain of San Joaquin Valley apricots and finished with a delicate dry-hop of aromatic hops. From the yeast, to the fruit, to the hops, every aspect of this beer adds apricot flavor and aroma – resulting in a delicious wild ale.

