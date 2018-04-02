Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Saucey / Beer / Specialty Beer
Affligem Noel Christmas – Seasonal Specialty Beer
Especially brewed for the Christmas holidays. Affligem has been making beer since 1704 and it shows. Champagne like bubbles and layers of rich flavors make this excellent on its own or with a meal.
