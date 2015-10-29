Sudwerk
Home/Beer/Sour Ale/Sudwerk

Sudwerk

Citrus Goose Lager | 6 bottles
American Lager. Boasts fresh citrus flavor from navel oranges. Complimented by fruity mosaic hops and sorachi ace hops. 6% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-SUDWE-6PACK
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like