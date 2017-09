Strubbes Grand Cru Flemish Red

Flanders Red Ale | 11.2 oz btl | Starts at $ 9.43

Strubbe's Grand Cru is a sour reddish brown beer with a very light sweet tint. Aged for 5 years in oak barrels (the sour touch), after mixed with a younger beer (salty touch) for a finishing touch.

