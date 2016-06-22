Off Color Le Prédateur
Home/Beer/Sour Ale/Off Color Le Prédateur

Off Color Le Prédateur

Farmhouse Ale | 4 bottles
Farmhouse ale made with French malts, French saison yeast, and Australian hops. 6.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-OFFCLFRMHS-4BOTTLES
Size4 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like