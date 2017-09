Lindemans Pomme Apple

Straight or Unblended Lambic Sour Ale | 25.4 oz btl | Starts at $ 13.11

Lindemans Pomme is an authentic apple lambic from Belgium. The flavor of a lambic is dry, complex, and like no other beer. Added in the form of fruit juice, apples & a layer of flavor and complexity.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability