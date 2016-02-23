Brasserie de Silly
Home/Beer/Sour Ale/Brasserie de Silly

Brasserie de Silly

Stupid Silly Sour | 750 ml
Red Sour Ale. Aromas of tart cherries and raspberries. Soft, sweet undertone with a thick and heavy mouthfeel. 5.5%ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-BRAD-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like