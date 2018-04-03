Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Bellegems Bruin Ale 11.2 Oz – Straight or Unblended Lambic Sour Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The ingredients of our Oud Bruin are malted barley, wheat, hops, water, and caramelized malts. Blending this beer with lambicbeer aged in oak for 18 months results in this specific West Flanders Ale.
More By Bockor Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos