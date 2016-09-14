Surly Smoke
Lager | 22 oz | Starts at $20.99
Black malt flavors mesh with notes of raisins, plums, figs and licorice with the subtle smoke on the side. 9.5% ABV
Size22 oz
Type/varietalbeer

