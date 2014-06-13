Shock Top
Home/Beer/Shock Top

Shock Top

Honey Bourbon Witbeir | 6 bottles | Starts at $12.49
American Ale. Belgian style brewed with caramel malt, honey and aged in bourbon casks. 5.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyshock top
SkuBE-STHBCW-6BTL
Size6 bottles
Styleweizen or weissbier
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like