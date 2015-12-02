Shiner Ruby Redbird
Shiner Ruby Redbird

Grapefruit Beer | 6 bottles | Starts at $24.99
A bold kick of ginger combines with Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit for a tart, refreshing lager. 4.01% ABV
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

