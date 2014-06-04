Samuel Smith's
Home/Beer/Samuel Smith's

Samuel Smith's

Oatmeal Stout | 1 pint | Starts at $6.99
English Stout. A light oatmeal and bready aroma with fruit and raisin accents. 5.0% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-SAMOAT-PNT
Size1 pint
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like