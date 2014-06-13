Sam Adams Summer Ale
Sam Adams Summer Ale

American Pale Wheat Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $12.99
American Ale. Brewed with malted wheat, lemon zest and a rare pepper from Africa. 5.3% ABV
