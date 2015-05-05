Rogue XS
Rogue XS

India Pale Ale | 750 ml | Starts at $20.99
Nice, but light aroma of toasted and caramel malts, pine, tangerine and grapefruit. 9.5% ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

