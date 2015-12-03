New Belgium Cocoa Mole
Home/Beer/Porter/New Belgium Cocoa Mole

New Belgium Cocoa Mole

Spiced Chocolate Porter | 750 ml
¡Olé for Molé! Brewed with deep caramel and dark chocolate malts, chilis and a healthy dash of chocolate rye. 9% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-NEWBL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like