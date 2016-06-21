Boulder Beer Co. Shake
Boulder Beer Co. Shake

Chocolate Porter | 6 bottles
Dark black in color with rich, sweet aromatics and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee and caramel. 5.9% ABV.
