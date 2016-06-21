3 Floyd's Wiseblood
3 Floyd's Wiseblood

Wood-Aged Baltic Porter | 22 oz
Rich roasted malts. Bitter notes of dark chocolate. Slightly smokey. 8.6% ABV.
SkuBE-3FLWD-GD-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

