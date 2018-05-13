Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
10 BARREL ESTONYA 22B – Robust Porter
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A whiskey barrel-aged Imperial Porter; hints of milk chocolate, figs, and caramel that dance throughout. Barrels from WV are a perfect dance partner with notes of dried fruit and vanilla. 11.9% ABV
More By 10 Barrel
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos