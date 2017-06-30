Modelo Especial

Pilsner-Style Lager | 12 bottles | Starts at $ 15.88

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole to… well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious — and so is Modelo Especial!

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability