DES-cahooties? DAY-shoots? DES-schwett-ays? We’ve heard it all over the 30 years we’ve been brewing craft beer. So…we’re making it easy this time around.



Simple in design, this beer is made to pair with DOING! There’s really no activity or non-activity that wouldn’t pair perfectly with this beer. Leave the beer creation obstacles and overthinking to us. Cheers! 4.0% ABV.