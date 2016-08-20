Carlsberg
Home/Beer/Pilsner/Carlsberg

Carlsberg

Bohemian Pilsner | 6pkb 11.2 oz | Starts at $10.99
Carlsberg is a bright, well balanced beer with a long, dry finish. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companycarlsberg brewery
SkuBE-C39061-6PKB112OZ
Size6pkb 11.2 oz
Stylebohemian pilsner
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like