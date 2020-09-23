KPA – Korea Pale Ale

For IPA lovers who prefer less bitterness, KPA is the preferred premium beer with an increased scent of hop that is effervescent from the initial "pop" of the bottle cap. KPA is brewed by Sevenbrau Co. in Hoengseong, South Korea. Sevenbrau started as a small pub and after diligent research and investment, became the 3rd licensed beer manufacturing company in South Korea.