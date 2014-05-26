Pacifico
Pilsner-Style Lager | 12 bottles | Starts at $14.99
Mexican Lager. A malt aroma and flavor with slightly, roasted malt character. 4.5% ABV
Brand/companypacifico
SkuBE-PACI-12BTL
Size12 bottles
Stylebohemian pilsner
Type/varietalBeer

