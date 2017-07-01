Pacifico
Pacifico

Pilsner-Style Lager | 24 bottles | Starts at $9.99
Mexican Lager. A malt aroma and flavor with slightly, roasted malt character. 4.5% ABV
Brand/companypacifico
SkuBE-P17302-24BOTTLES
Size24 bottles
Stylebohemian pilsner
Type/varietalBeer

