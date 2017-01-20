Omer
Omer

Traditional Blonde Ale | 330 ml btl | Starts at $7.79
Omer has a subtle, fine, hop bitterness and a supple, full maltiness. Finishes dry.
Brand/companyomer tradtional
SkuBE-O18665-330MLBTL
Size330 ml btl
Styleblonde ale
Type/varietalBeer

