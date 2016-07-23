Off Color Alfalfa Kang
Off Color Alfalfa Kang

Pale Ale | 750 ml | Starts at $18.99
Brewed in collaboration with Wiseacre. American Pale Ale brewed with alfalfa hay and alfalfa honey. 6.2% ABV.
