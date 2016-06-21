New Belgium Citradelic
Home/Beer/New Belgium Citradelic

New Belgium Citradelic

Tangerine IPA | 6 bottles | Starts at $11.99
Citra hops and tangerine elevate each sip into a plane of juicy, tropical pleasure. 6% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-NEWBLTNGRN-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like