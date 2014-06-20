Miller High Life
Home/Beer/Miller High Life

Miller High Life

American Lager | 6 cans | Starts at $7.29
American Lager. The "Champagne of Beers," since 1903 delivers a crisp and refreshing taste. 4.6% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-MILHILF-6CAN
Size6 cans
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like