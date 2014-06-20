Miller Genuine Draft
Home/Beer/Miller Genuine Draft

Miller Genuine Draft

American Lager | 6 cans | Starts at $7.99
American Lager. Patented cold-filtering process delivers a smooth and very drinkable grain beer. 4.6% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-MGDRFT-6CAN
Size6 cans
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like