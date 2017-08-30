Mikkeller Raspberry Blush
Mikkeller Raspberry Blush

Berliner Weisse | 4 cans | Starts at $18.99
Berliner style with raspberries and coffee. 4% ABV
SkuBE-M21455-4CANS
Size4 cans
Type/varietalBeer

