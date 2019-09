Founders Brewing Barrel Aged DKML 4pkb – Malt Liquor

4 Bottles From $ 24.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

While Malt Liquor is typically a slighted style, we thought we would class it up with barrel aging it and a healthy dose of dry-hoppng, with a hit of corn giving this drink a smooth sweetness.