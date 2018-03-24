Bud Light Lime Mang-o-rita – Lite American Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Bud Light is always found where good times are being had, from music festivals, to sporting events, to Friday nights at the bar. Bud Light Lime introduces the latest addition to the popular Ritas family, Bud Light Lime Lemon-Ade-Rita, a limited-edition offering that combines the taste of a margarita and lemonade.
More By Bud Light
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)