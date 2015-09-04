Magic Hat Electric Peel
Magic Hat Electric Peel

Grapefruit IPA | 6 bottles | Starts at $11.69
Vermont. Citrus hops flavor through a medium malt body with grapefruit peel. 6% ABV
