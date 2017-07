Lindemans Cassis Lambic 12oz

Straight or Unblended Lambic Sour Ale | 12 oz btl | Starts at $ 9.43

91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Deep garnet in color with an intense black currant nose. Fruit intensity carries through with enough acidity to balance. Well made version of a less traditional fruit lambic.

