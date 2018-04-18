Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Sapporo Silver Draft Beer – Munich Helles Light Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Sapporo's unique, patented silver can houses an equally unique beer with a hint of apple peels in the nose, pleasant hop notes & plenty of malt throughout!
More By Sapporo
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos