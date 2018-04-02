Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / Light Lager
Sake Bomb Kit-beer/sake/cups – Munich Helles Light Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Sake Bomb Kit includes 4/12 OZ Sapporo beers, 1/187 ML of Ozeki Sake, 4 beer cups and chop sticks. Everything needed for making Sake Bombs and entertaining at or away from home.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos