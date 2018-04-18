Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
New Belgium Shift Pale Lager – Munich Helles Light Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Shift Pale Lager has a bouquet of citrus, floral and fruity hops, there's enough character to entice frequent sips. The addtion of specialty malts and lager yeast adds a crispness. 5% AVB.
More By New Belgium Brewing Company
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos