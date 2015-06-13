Miller Genuine Draft
Miller Genuine Draft

American Lager | 18 cans | Starts at $19.99
American Lager. Patented cold-filtering process delivers a smooth and very drinkable grain beer. 4.6% ABV
SkuBE-MLRGEN-18CN
Size18 cans
Type/varietalBeer

