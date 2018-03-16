Golden Road – Melon Cart
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Light summer beer. A series inspired by the iconic fruit vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh melon flavors that carry through from start to finish. Tastes like freshly cut melons and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.
More By Golden Road Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)