Founder's Brewing Co. – Azacca
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Azacca hop: only for those ready for an escape. Not only because it provides an intense tropical aroma with hints of citrus and mango but it leaves you with a tease of caramel malt gives a sweet backbone to support the righteous fruit character of this beer. Boasting a burnt orange color and registering at 7.0% ABV, your taste buds will worship this heavenly, hopped delight.
You May Also Like
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)