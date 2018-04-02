Become a Courier
Dixie Blackened Voodoo Lager – Munich Helles Light Lager
From New Orleans, where they know how to throw a party! Dixie's Blackened Voodoo is a big all-malt beer brewed with 5 different malts & a dry hop finish. Try some if you dare.
