Corona Light

Mexican Light Lager | 6 bottles | Starts at $ 10.99

Corona is synonymous with Mexican beer. It starts crisp and ends with a mild tart flavor from the maize. This light lager has 30% fewer calories than Corona Extra, and still goes great with Mexican food, so you’ll never have to feel guilty or count calories on Taco night ever again!

