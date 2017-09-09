Coors Light
Lite American Lager | 18 cans | Starts at $17.49
An American classic, Coors Light was the first beer with the cold certified label to that would tell you when your beer is the appropriate temperature to drink. Coors Light holds the title of The Coldest Tasting Beer In The World, and is brewed with pure Rocky Mountain Spring Water in Golden, Colorado. There’s nothing like the crisp, refreshing taste of a Silver Bullet on a hot day.
Brand/companycoors brewing company
Regioncolorado
SkuBE-C02988-18CANS
Size18 cans
Stylelite american lager
Type/varietalBeer