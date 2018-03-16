Budweiser Clamato – American Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Budweiser & Clamato Chelada is a combination of the classic American-style lager, Budweiser, and the rich, spicy taste of Clamato Tomato Cocktail. They follow the traditional brewing process for Budweiser. Clamato is carefully blended with the beer to create the proper balance of the crisp finish of Budweiser and the signature taste of Clamato.
More By Budweiser
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)