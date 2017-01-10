Lagunitas Aunt Sally
Dry Hopped Sour Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $14.99
It's sweet, tart, and sassy, just like the tasty cherry pie that your favorite aunt makes. 5.7% ABV
SkuBE-L94982-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

