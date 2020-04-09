Tecate – Light Mexican Lager
TECATE light is a refreshing choice for those who love Tecate and prefer a light beer. It is proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate to deliver a clear golden color, defined malt character and smooth bitterness. The fermenting process and the hops used impart a light citrus flavor and aroma, making for a truly refreshing light beer.
